Jaguars Franchise TE Evan Engram

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have officially placed the franchise tag on TE Evan Engram.

This move has been expected for some time, as Engram is one of the team’s top pending free agents and had a breakout 2022 season.

The tag will be $11.345 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. The two sides have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal, otherwise Engram has to play out the season on the tag.

Engram, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,718,304 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,926,587 for 2020 when the Giants exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season for about $6 million.

He signed a one-year deal worth $9 million with the Jaguars last offseason and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Engram appeared in all 17 games and recorded 73 receptions for 766 yards (10.5 YPC) and four touchdowns. He also recorded two rushing attempts for 13 yards (6.5 YPC).

We had him listed in our Top 100 2023 NFL Free Agents list.