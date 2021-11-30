Jaguars HC Urban Meyer Not Looking To Return To College Football

According to Mark Long of the AP, a person familiar with Jaguars HC Urban Meyer‘s thinking says the coach does not plan to make a return to college football. ESPN’s Michael DiRocco also reports the same thing.

The college coaching cycle is in full swing, and a number of high-profile jobs have opened up, including Notre Dame. Meyer coached at the school early in his career and called it a dream job at one point, leading to natural speculation.

However, this appears to be his attempt to nip that in the bud. Meyer was also linked to the USC vacancy earlier this year but shot it down at the time.

Things have stabilized somewhat for the Jaguars and Meyer since a turbulent start to the season. Still, the transition to the pros from college has not been smooth for Meyer so far.

Meyer, 56, got his start in coaching in 1986 as a graduate assistant at Ohio State. He worked as an assistant coach at Illinois State, Colorado State and Notre Dame before getting his first head coaching position at Bowling Green in 2001.

Meyer moved on to become the head coach at Utah in 2003.

In 2005, he was hired as the head coach at Florida before retiring due to health reasons in 2010. Meyer came out of retirement to take the lead job at Ohio State in 2012 and was in that position until 2018 before retiring again citing health reasons.

It’s worth mentioning while Meyer has been hospitalized for chest pains and migraines, both of his health-related retirements have followed off-the-field controversies, including how he handled a domestic violence accusation for one of his assistant coaches at Ohio State.

The Jaguars hired Meyer out of a TV analyst job to be their head coach in 2021.

As a college head coach, Meyer has a career coaching record of 187-32 and has won three national titles at two different schools.

So far, Meyer has a 2-9 record with the Jaguars.