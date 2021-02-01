Jaguars Hiring Brian Schottenheimer As Passing Game Coordinator

Tom Pelissero reports that the Jaguars are hiring former Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer as their passing game coordinator.

Schottenheimer was fired as Seattle’s offensive coordinator in Seattle a few weeks ago, so it didn’t take long for him to find a new opportunity.

He will now likely get the chance to work with potential first-overall pick QB Trevor Lawrence on HC Urban Meyer‘s staff in Jacksonville.

Schottenheimer, 47, began his NFL coaching career with the Rams in 1997 as an assistant. He later worked for Washington, Chargers, Jets, and Rams before joining the Colts in 2016. The Seahawks hired him as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season

In 2020, the Seahawks’ offense ranked No. 17 in total yards, No. 8 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards, and No. 16 in passing yards.