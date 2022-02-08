Jaguars Hiring Buccaneers LB Coach Mike Caldwell As DC

According to Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars are closing in on a deal with Buccaneers LB coach Mike Caldwell as their new defensive coordinator.

Caldwell was one of new HC Doug Pederson‘s top staff targets for the position.

Caldwell, 50, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 1993. He played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Browns, Ravens, Cardinals, Eagles, Bears and Panthers.

Caldwell took his first coaching job with the Eagles in 2008 as a defensive quality control coach. From there, he worked for the Cardinals and Jets before the Buccaneers hired him as their inside linebackers coach in 2019.