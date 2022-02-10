Jaguars Hiring Press Taylor As Offensive Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars have agreed to terms with Press Taylor as their offensive coordinator.

This was widely expected, as new Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is a big fan of Taylor and worked with him in Philadelphia. In fact, Pederson’s unwillingness to fire Taylor is rumored to be part of the reason he was fired by the Eagles.

Taylor is the younger brother of Bengals HC Zac Taylor.

Taylor, 34, began his coaching career at Tulsa back in 2011 as the team’s QBs coach/graduate assistant. He spent two years in Tulsa before joining the Eagles as their offensive quality control coach in 2013.

Taylor worked his way up to offensive quality control & assistant quarterbacks coach before he was promoted to QBs coach in 2018. He had passing game coordinator added to his title in 2020.

He then joined the coaching staff of Colts HC Frank Reich as an offensive assistant for the 2021 season.