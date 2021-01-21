Jaguars Hiring Ravens DL Coach Joe Cullen As Defensive Coordinator

According to Jamison Hensley, the Jaguars are hiring Ravens DL coach Joe Cullen to their staff as defensive coordinator.

This is the first coordinator hire to be reported on new HC Urban Meyer‘s staff.

Cullen, 53, began his coaching career at UMass as their RBs coach in 1990. He later worked for several schools and working his way up to defensive coordinator.

The Lions hired Cullen as their DL coach in 2006. From there, he’s had stints with the Jaguars, Browns and Buccaneers before joining the Ravens as their DL coach in 2016.

We’ll have more regarding the Jaguars’ coaching staff as the news is available.