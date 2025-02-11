Jaguars Hosting Bears Assistant GM Ian Cunningham For GM Interview On Friday

SI.com’s Albert Breer reports the Jaguars are interviewing Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham for their GM vacancy on Friday.

Here’s an update on Jacksonville’s GM search:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested)

(Requested) Rams director of scouting James Gladstone (Requested)

(Requested) Giants’ assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested)

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022 and he has served in that role since.