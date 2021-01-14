Jaguars In Advanced Talks With Urban Meyer To Become Next Head Coach

According to Adam Schefter, the Jaguars and former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer are in advanced talks regarding Jacksonville’s coaching vacancy.

Schefter says the goal is for the two sides to finalize a deal this week that would make Meyer the next head coach of the Jaguars. He adds the two sides met Wednesday and Meyer has been assembling a potential coaching staff to be ready if he makes the leap.

Jacksonville zeroed in on Meyer from a pretty early point, and while the longtime college head coach and current TV analyst also received some interest from the Chargers, Schefter notes at this time the Jaguars are the one and only for Meyer.

Tom Pelissero confirms the talks between Meyer and the Chargers have not progressed in the same way that those with Jacksonville have, with Los Angeles taking a more methodical approach.

Meyer, 56, got his start in coaching in 1986 as a graduate assistant at Ohio State. He worked as an assistant coach at Illinois State, Colorado State and Notre Dame before getting his first head coaching position at Bowling Green in 2001.

Meyer moved on to become the head coach at Utah in 2003. In 2005, he was hired as the head coach at Florida before retiring due to health reasons in 2010. Meyer came out of retirement to take the lead job at Ohio State in 2012 and was in that position until 2018 before retiring again citing health reasons.

It’s worth mentioning while Meyer has been hospitalized for chest pains and migraines, both of his health-related retirements have followed off-the-field controversies, including how he handled a domestic violence accusation for one of his assistant coaches at Ohio State.

As a head coach, Meyer has a career college coaching record of 187-32 and has won three national titles at two different schools.

We’ll have more on Meyer as the news is available.