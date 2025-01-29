Jaguars Interview Commanders QBs Coach Tavita Pritchard For OC Job

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ve completed an interview with quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard for their Offensive Coordinator position.

Jacksonville has also interviewed Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase for the job.

Pritchard, 37, began his coaching career at Stanford as graduate assistant back in 2010. He was later promoted defensive assistant and held position coaching jobs before eventually being named offensive coordinator/QBs coach in 2018.

After 13 years at Stanford, Pritchard took his first NFL coaching job with the Commanders in 2023 as their QBs coach.