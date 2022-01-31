Jaguars Interviewing Doug Pederson For Second Time Tuesday

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Doug Pederson is scheduled to interview for the Jaguars’ job a second time on Tuesday.

Here’s the list of candidates linked to the Jaguars’ job:

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Finalist)

(Finalist) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Postponed)

(Postponed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Alabama OC Bill O’Brien (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Raiders Interim HC Rich Bisaccia (Scheduled)

Pederson, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2009. He worked his way up to QB coach before following Andy Reid to Kansas City and becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Eagles hired Pederson as head coach in 2016. They later signed him to an extension through 2022 heading into the 2018 season, only to fire him after 2020.

Pederson led the Eagles to a record of 42-37-1 (53.1 percent) over the course of five seasons. This includes a Super Bowl championship in 2017.

