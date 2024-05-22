AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Doug Pederson, DeMeco Ryans, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson brought up RB Tank Bigsby seeing an increased role in 2024 to help keep RB Travis Etienne healthy all season. (John Shipley)
- Pederson loves the energy of DT DaVon Hamilton throughout the early stages of offseason workouts: “The old DaVon is back.” (Shipley)
- Pederson said an extension with QB Trevor Lawrence “would be nice to get it over with” before the season and noted GM Trent Baalke and Lawrence’s agent are “working hard to make it happen.” (Eugene Frenette)
- On Lawrence, Pederson continued: “The sooner you get it done, it’s behind everybody and you focus on football. Hopefully it gets done, and it will.” (Zach Goodall)
Texans
- According to Aaron Wilson, Texans QB Tim Boyle needed stitches on his finger and should be out “about a week or so.”
- Wilson adds G Kenyon Green is practicing after missing all of 2023 with a torn labrum.
- Houston HC DeMeco Ryans on Green’s recovery: “Kenyon has done a really great job of putting himself in position to compete. He has been able to focus on himself, getting in shape, getting stronger. Now we can see how good a football player he is. Very excited about Kenyon.” (Wilson)
- Houston WR Tank Dell is running routes at OTAs after recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg and a broken fibula. (Wilson)
- Texans LT Laremy Tunsil, OL Tytus Howard, and WR Stefon Diggs are not present at voluntary OTAs. (Wilson)
- Ryans on his experience with Diggs so far: “It’s been really fun working with Diggs. Dialed in, loves football. Chemistry forming with him and the quarterback in the locker room. He’s going to be a great fit here.” (Wilson)
- Regarding RB Dameon Pierce, Ryans had only good things to say: “I’m proud of Dameon, the work he’s put in. I’m proud of Dameon for finishing that degree. I see him and Joe Mixon being that 1-2 punch. He has everything it takes.” (Wilson)
Titans
- Titans HC Brian Callahan noted the training staff has done a good job knowing when to push CB Caleb Farley and when to ease up. (Terry McCormick)
- Callahan added he’s proud of Farley for his toughness while fighting through injury. (McCormick)
- Tennesse WR DeAndre Hopkins responded to a question asking if people were sleeping on WR Treylon Burks: “How do I answer that without making a negative sound byte? Nein, that’s no in German.” (McCormick)
- Titans DC Dennard Wilson was selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!