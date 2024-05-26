AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Tyler Boyd, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts third-year CB Dallis Flowers feels like he was just “getting my feet wet” in 2023 and wants to continue producing.

“I can always be better, but I felt like year two, those first four games, I was just getting my feet wet,” Flowers said via James Boyd of The Athletic. “I’m happy with what I’ve shown thus far. It’s gonna be more coming, for sure.”

Colts DC Gus Bradley said the cornerback battle is “really wide-open” between Flowers, JuJu Brents, and Jaylon Jones.

“I think it’s really wide-open,” Bradley said. “You have (Flowers) coming back and JuJu and JJ. We really like that part of it. I think for us it’s the skill set, the length, the speed. Now it’s just the consistency. Who is going to step up and be that guy who takes the next step there as a corner?”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is eligible for an extension this offseason where other quarterbacks have received massive deals. Jacksonville HC Doug Pederson would prefer them to agree on a contract before the season starts and gave an update on where talks stand.

“I think it’s part of the business but obviously the sooner you get it done, it’s behind everybody and now we focus on football,” Pederson said, via Zach Goodall of the Jaguars Wire. “So, that’s not lingering and that’s not out there.”

“I know Trent and [Lawrence’s] agent they’ve continued to talk and will talk. They’re working hard and tirelessly. I’ve just got to coach Trevor, coach football, and hopefully it gets done, and it will.”

Titans

The Titans brought in WR Tyler Boyd in free agency as another reliable veteran, reuniting with HC Brian Callahan. Although Boyd has to adjust to his first season away from Cincinnati, he feels very comfortable in Tennessee.

“It’s definitely weird – I’d been with Cincy eight years, this is my ninth year,” Boyd said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Just having a different (uniform) on, it’s new beginnings. But I don’t look at it like it might be hard, or I have to readapt. I am older, I’m a vet, and I know what to expect.”

“These guys around here are all cool, and it feels right. It just feels right. … This just felt at home to me.”