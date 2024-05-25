AFC Notes: Darnell Savage, T’Vondre Sweat, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars S Darnell Savage gave an update on his recovery from a torn rotator cuff which he played through at the end of last season: “I finished out there [last] year, so I’m just recovering from that. But I feel great. It was just good to get back out there, and put on a helmet.” (Demetrius Harvey)

Texans

Texans OL Kenyon Green missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a shoulder injury during training camp. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans is thrilled about Green’s chance to compete for the starting LG spot throughout the offseason.

“I’m excited for what’s ahead for Kenyon because he’s really put in the work to give himself a really good chance this year,” Ryans said, via Shaun Bijani

“We know he had the surgery last year, so he was battling back, rehabbing. But, when the beginning of the year hit, he was focused on himself. Focused on his body, getting in shape, getting stronger, and it was really good to see him back being able to play at full health.”

Titans

The Titans added second-round DT T’Vondre Sweat in the draft to bring in an athletic body to their front line. Tennessee HC Brian Callahan and DL coach Tracy Rocker reviewed Sweat’s first appearance at practice.

“He looked good,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I thought he moved well. You never know when guys get here, what they’re going to look like. And I thought he did a nice job. Looked like the guy we saw on tape, which was good to see.”

“As far as skill set, he’s a big man and this is a big man’s league,” Rocker added. “And, I think that definitely helps us up front. Hopefully this guy develops into what we all want him to be. It’s going to take time … but he wants to (be great).”

According to Paul Kuharsky, Sweat missed Wednesday’s OTAs because of a “minor and precautionary” issue.