AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Patriots

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract with a fifth-year option already picked up for 2025. Doug Pederson would like to get Lawrence’s contract negotiation out of the way and is aware GM Trent Baalke has already spoken to the quarterback’s representation.

“Obviously, the sooner you get it done, it’s behind everybody and now we focus on football,” Pederson said, via the team’s YouTube. “And so that’s not lingering, and that’s not out there. I know Trent [Baalke] and [Lawrence’s] agent, they’ve continued to talk, and will talk, and they’re working hard and tirelessly. I’ve just got to coach Trevor and coach football and hopefully it gets done — and it will.”

Pederson wants to see how Lawrence can incorporate their younger player, including first-round WR Brian Johnson Jr.

“Guys, they’re going to look up to him,” Pederson said. “[We want to see] how well he incorporates some of the young players that we do have that we’re working with and developing. And, obviously, Brian being one of them now. I think the leadership part of leading this football team and really embracing that this time of year. I think that carries over to camp.”

Jaguars

Florida State DC Adam Fuller gave his thoughts on former player and Jaguars third-round CB Jarrian Jones.

“I think he’s really hit his stride right now,” Fuller said, via John Oehser of the team’s website. “The last couple years have really driven home his confidence.”

“You not only see it in his playmaking on the field, but you just see his personality. He’s got a really good outlook. He really had to grow through it and I think you’re getting a really mentally developed young man at this point in his career.”

Patriots

Patriots DE Keion White reflected on entering the second year of his career and feels like the game has slowed down for him since joining the team.

“I don’t have to get snacks any more for the vets,” he joked via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Football-wise, you just know more. I feel like when you come in as a rookie, there are 1,000 parts moving all at once … so [now] the game slows down; you can see more, you can react to more, you can be a lot more of a dominant player.”