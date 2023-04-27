Jaguars LT Cam Robinson Facing Suspension

According to John Shipley, Jaguars LT Cam Robinson will be suspended by the NFL for a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Shipley adds it’s not yet known how many games Robinson will miss. If this is a first-time violation for Robinson, that could mean something in the four to six-game range.

It’ll be interesting to see if this impact the Jaguars’ plans at offensive tackle in the draft this weekend. They lost Jawaan Taylor who started on the right side last season. He’s expected to be replaced by Walker Little who replaced Robinson for the final five games of 2023, including playoffs, following a knee injury.

Jacksonville signed veteran OT Josh Wells earlier this offseason but he’s also coming off a major knee injury.

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and was set to make $16.7 million in 2022 on a second tag. He accepted a three-year, $54 million offer from the Jaguars, however.

In 2022, Robinson started 14 games for the Jaguars at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 45 tackle out of 80 qualifying players.