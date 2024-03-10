Jaguars Non-Tendering RFA LB Caleb Johnson

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars were unable to reach an agreement with RFA LB Caleb Johnson on an extension.

Johnson will not be tendered by the Jaguars, which means he’ll hit the open market in the coming days.

Johnson, 25, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Houston Baptist following the 2021 NFL Draft. He managed to make the team coming out of the preseason.

The Bears waived Johnson coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded five tackles.