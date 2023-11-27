Jaguars OT Cam Robinson Out 3-6 Weeks With Knee Injury

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jaguars OT Cam Robinson suffered a knee injury in the team’s win over the Texans that will force him to miss between three to six weeks.

Robinson is obviously a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, which would cost him at least the next four games.

The good news is that Rapoport says Robinson should be back for the playoffs.

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and was set to make $16.7 million in 2022 on a second tag. He accepted a three-year, $54 million offer from the Jaguars, however.

In 2023, Robinson has started seven games for the Jaguars at left tackle.