Jaguars Owe Second-Round Pick To Falcons If They Re-Sign WR Calvin Ridley

Per Adam Schefter, the Jaguars would owe a second-round pick, No. 48 overall, to the Falcons due to the conditions of the trade for WR Calvin Ridley last year.

Schefter also notes that the Falcons currently have a third-round pick, No. 79 overall, from the trade with Jacksonville.

Ridley, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.

The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, it was tolled a year following his suspension for gambling. The Jaguars acquired the deal as a part of their trade for Ridley at the deadline in 2022.

In 2023, Ridley appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars and caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars and Ridley as the news is available.