Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Addresses Urban Meyer Controversy, Again

For the second time this season, Jaguars HC Shad Khan has publicly addressed the status of his head coach, Urban Meyer, following a report about tensions boiling over between Meyer, his coaching staff and the players.

Via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, who previously reported Saturday that Khan was leaning toward staying the course with Meyer, Khan told reporters he wanted to take his time to evaluate things as the season continues to play out.

“I want to do the right thing for the team. I want to do the right thing for the city,” Khan said. “That, to me, is way more important than just acting helter-skelter on emotion. I think we have a history of really looking at the facts and then really doing the right thing.

“Gus Bradley was here four years. Doug Marrone was here four years. It was wins and losses and this is a little bit different but, you know, I’m going to reflect on all of that and do what’s the right thing for the team and the right thing for the city.”

Khan added that Meyer has brought a level of scrutiny to the Jaguars that they’re not accustomed to. In the past, they may have been bad but they were largely out of the headlines.

“In the past it was like you were, quote, it’s like the lowly Jaguars, and everyone left you alone,” Khan said. “Now the scrutiny we have is really something different. How much of that is we’re bringing it upon ourselves, or how much of that is deserved? Urban, he won wherever he was. This is something he’s never dealt with. And when you win in football you create enemies, OK, and the only way you can really deal with that is you’ve got to win again.”

Again, Khan emphasized he does not want to make a rash decision. At the very least, DiRocco suggests that means Meyer is unlikely to be fired before the end of the season.

“I’m not impulsive,” Khan said. “I learned that a long time ago with anything that’s this important. You don’t want to be impulsive. You want to look at exactly what I know firsthand or people are telling me and then collect that and do the right thing.”