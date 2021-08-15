Jaguars Paying $3.65M Of LB Joe Schobert’s Contract As Part Of Trade To Steelers

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing multiple sources, reports that the Jaguars will pay $3.65 million of LB Joe Schobert‘s contract as part of the trade with the Steelers.

The Jaguars managed to get a 2022 sixth-round pick back from Pittsburgh in return for Schobert, but there were some conflicting reports about whether Jacksonville was covering some of his salary as part of the deal.

Florio explains that the $3.65 million is exactly half of what Schobert is due for the 2021 season when you factor in his $300,000 in per-game roster bonuses. Beyond that, Schobert converted $2.36 million of his remaining salary to a signing bonus, in order to reduce his cap figure in 2021.

In total, Schobert made $18.15 million for one season with the Jaguars.

Schobert, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus.

Schobert then signed a five-year deal worth $53.75 million with the Jaguars back in March of 2020.

In 2020, Schobert appeared in all 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 141 tackles, two and a half sacks, and three interceptions. He also recorded a defensive touchdown, four pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.