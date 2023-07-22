Jaguars Place OL Ben Bartch On Active/PUP List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Saturday that they are placing OL Ben Bartch on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Bartch, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars out of Saint John’s back in 2020. He is in the third year of a four-year, $4,058,615 rookie contract that includes a $763,615 signing bonus.

Back in October, Bartch suffered a serious knee injury with ligament damage in a game against the Texans.

In 2022, Bartch appeared in and started five games for the Jaguars.

We will have more news on Bartch as it becomes available.