Jaguars Place OL Ben Bartch On Active/PUP List

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed OL Ben Bartch on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, the team announced today.
Bartch, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars out of Saint John’s back in 2020. He is in the third year of a four-year, $4,058,615 rookie contract that includes a $763,615 signing bonus.
Back in October, Bartch suffered a serious knee injury with ligament damage in a game against the Texans.
In 2022, Bartch appeared in and started five games for the Jaguars.
