Jaguars Place OLB Dawuane Smoot On PUP List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ve placed outside linebacker Dawuane Smoot on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Smoot can be activated from the list anytime between now and the start of the regular season.

Smoot, 28, was selected with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round by the Jaguars out of Illinois in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3,364,160, which includes a signing bonus of $964,160.

Smoot ended up re-signing with the Jaguars on a two-year, $14 million deal and made a base salary of $3.85 million in 2022. He just returned to Jacksonville a few days ago.

In 2022, Smoot appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 21 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and two pass deflections.