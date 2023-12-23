Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Clears Concussion Protocol

Ian Rapoport reports that Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has cleared concussion protocol and will travel with the team to Tampa, Florida to face the Buccaneers in Week 16.

Lawrence was able to finish the game against the Ravens last week and was later evaluated by medical staff before entering concussion protocol.

While it now looks like Lawrence is in line to start, the Jaguars have C.J. Beathard should he miss Week 16’s game, but this is big news considering that the Jaguars are currently tied for the AFC South lead with the Colts and Texans.

Lawrence, 24, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that includes a $24,118,900 bonus. Jacksonville will have a fifth-year option to pick up in 2024.

We’ll have more regarding Lawrence as the news is available.