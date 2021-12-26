Jaguars’ RB James Robinson Suffers Torn Achilles’

Jaguars’ RB James Robinson left the field on Sunday after suffering a non-contact ankle injury that was later confirmed by the team to be an Achilles’ injury.

INJURY UPDATE: RB James Robinson is out with an Achilles injury — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 26, 2021

Ian Rapoport confirmed that the injury is a torn Achilles’ and that Robinson will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

The injury will likely be season-ending and the Jaguars are expected to add someone to their roster in the coming days in his place.

Robinson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020. He made the team’s 53-man roster and was named their starting running back. Robinson then went on to break the record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie.

In 2021, Robinson has appeared 13 games for the Jaguars and rushed 161 times for 757 yards (4.7 YPC) and eight touchdowns. He has also caught 31 passes for 222 yards (7.2 YPC) and zero touchdowns.

We will have more news on Robinson as it becomes available.