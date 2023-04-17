Jaguars Re-Sign ERFA G Blake Hance

Jaguars ERFA G Blake Hance officially signed his one-year exclusive rights tender for the 2023 season on Monday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Hance, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern back in April of 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills but was waived a few weeks later and caught on with the Commanders.

From there, he had brief stints with the Jaguars and Jets practice squads before the Browns signed him in January of last year.

The Jaguars claimed Hance off waivers from the 49ers last season.

In 2022, Hance was active for 16 games, but did not make a start.