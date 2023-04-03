Jaguars Re-Sign ERFA OT Cole Van Lanen

Jaguars OT Cole Van Lanen officially signed his exclusive rights tender on Monday for the 2023 season.

Van Lanen, 24, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round out of Wisconsin in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3,633,685 deal when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay brought Van Lanen back on a futures contract last year before trading him to the Jaguars at the start of the regular season.

In 2022, Van Lanen was active for 16 games, but didn’t make a start.

During his five-year college career, Van Lanen appeared in 45 games and made 19 starts at left tackle.