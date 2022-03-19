Jaguars Re-Sign ERFA RB Mekhi Sargent

Jaguars RB Mekhi Sargent officially signed his exclusive rights tender for the 2022 season on Saturday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Sargent, 24, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in May of last year. He wound up making their active roster coming out of the preseason but was cut loose in October and re-signed to Tennessee’s practice squad.

From there, Sargent had a brief stint with the Rams before signing on with the Jaguars.

In 2021, Sargent appeared in seven games and rushed for 11 yards on five carries and no touchdowns.