Jaguars Request Interview With Colts QB Coach Marcus Brady For Offensive Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars have requested permission to interview Colts QB coach Marcus Brady for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Brady is one of a number of options being considered by new Jaguars HC Urban Meyer to fill the offensive coordinator role on his staff.

Brady, 41, had a seven-year career as a quarterback in the Canadian Football League after playing collegiately at Cal State Northridge. He went into coaching after retiring in 2009 and spent another nine years coaching in the CFL, including six as an offensive coordinator.

The Colts hired Brady as an assistant QB coach in 2018. He was promoted to the main role in 2019.