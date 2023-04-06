Jaguars Restructure S Rayshawn Jenkins’ Deal, Add $5.1M In Cap Space

According to Over The Cap, the Jacksonville Jaguars have restructured S Rayshawn Jenkins‘ contract to create an additional $5.1 million in cap space.

The Jaguars converted $6.42 million of Jenkins’ salary into a signing bonus to spread out over the rest of his contract, also adding three void years to the remaining two on his deal.

Jenkins, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017 out of Miami. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.06 million rookie contract that included a $662,212 signing bonus.

Jenkins was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a four-year, $35 million deal with the Jaguars.

In 2022, Jenkins appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 114 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 12 passes defended.