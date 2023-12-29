Jaguars Rule Out QB Trevor Lawrence For Week 17

The Jaguars ruled out QB Trevor Lawrence from Week 17 against the Panthers with a shoulder injury, per Mark Long.

It’s an unfortunate turn for Jacksonville’s offense after losing four consecutive games and are currently tied for the AFC South lead with the Colts and Texans.

Mike Garafolo noted yesterday that Lawrence was still dealing with shoulder soreness and his status for Sunday’s game was in question.

Lawrence, 24, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that includes a $24,118,900 bonus. Jacksonville will have a fifth-year option to pick up in 2024.

In 2023, Lawrence has appeared in 15 games and has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 3,736 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, to go along with 67 rushing attempts for 329 yards (4.9 YPC) and four touchdowns.