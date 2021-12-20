Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins Out For Season With Broken Ankle

Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell said Monday that S Rayshawn Jenkins will miss the remainder of the season with a broken ankle, per John Reid.

Bevell added the Jaguars will place Jenkins on injured reserve shortly.

Jenkins, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.06 million that included a $662,212 signing bonus.

Jenkins was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a four-year, $35 million deal with the Jaguars.

In 2021, Jenkins appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and recorded 73 tackles, no sacks or interceptions, and three passes defended.