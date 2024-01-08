Jaguars Sign 11 Players To Futures Contracts For 2024

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed 11 players to futures contracts for the 2024 season on Monday.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Oruwariye, 27, was selected with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round by the Lions out of Penn State. He signed a four-year, $2,827,622 contract that includes a $307,622 signing bonus.

Oruwariye finished the final year of his rookie deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Giants. New York later released him and he signed on to the Jaguars’ practice squad.

In 2023, Oruwariye appeared in one game for the Jaguars, but did not record a statistic.