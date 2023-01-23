Jaguars Sign 12 Players To Futures Contracts

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed 12 players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2023 season.

The full list includes:

Perry, 25, transferred from Boston College to Brown where he won the starting job. He started for two seasons, with his initial senior year in 2020 canceled due to the pandemic.

The Jaguars signed Perry to a contract last summer and he was later added to their practice squad at the start of the season.

In 2021, Perry started 10 games for Brown and completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed 111 times for 402 yards and seven touchdowns.