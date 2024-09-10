Jaguars Sign CB Zech McPhearson To PS

The Jaguars announced Tuesday that they have signed CB Zech McPhearson to their practice squad.

McPhearson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2021. He signed a four-year rookie contract with Philadelphia following the draft.

He was placed on injured reserve after tearing his Achilles ahead of the 2023 season and missed the year.

In 2022, McPhearson appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 14 tackles, one sack, and a pass defense.