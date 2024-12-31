Jaguars Sign DE Joe Gaziano

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed DE Joe Gaziano to their practice squad.

Gaziano, 28, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern following the 2020 draft. He spent the next three years on their practice squad before joining the Falcons as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

He signed with Jacksonville this past offseason and spent the season on the practice squad before being let go in December.

In 2024, Gaziano has appeared in two games for the Jaguars and recorded two total tackles.