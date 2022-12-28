Jaguars Sign DL Jeremiah Ledbetter To Active Roster, Sign LS Garrison Sanborn To PS

The Jaguars announced on Wednesday that they have signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to their active roster and LS Garrison Sanborn to their practice squad.

Sanborn, 37, wound up signing on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2009. He was in the final year of his three-year, $3,335,000 contract with the Bills when they elected to cut him loose in 2017.

He quickly caught on with the Buccaneers and snapped for them for two seasons. Sanborn caught on with the 49ers for a short stint during the regular season in 2019.

He returned to Tampa Bay on the practice squad late in the 2020 season but was released in February.

For his career, Sanborn has snapped in 163 games across 11 seasons for the Bills, Buccaneers, and 49ers. He has 35 total tackles.