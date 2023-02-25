Jaguars Sign DL Roy Robertson-Harris To Three-Year, $30M Deal

The Jaguars have signed DL Roy Robertson-Harris to a three-year, $30 million extension on Saturday, according to Mike Garafolo.

There was some question about whether Robertson-Harris would be back in Jacksonville this season, but the Jaguars clearly view him as a core part of their defense.

Robertson-Harris, 29, signed with the Bears in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP. He was able to stick on the final 53-man roster and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent on a $645,000 deal in 2019.

The Bears placed a second-round tender worth $3.27 million on Robertson-Harris in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $24.4 million contract that includes $14 million in guarantees with the Jagurs in 2021.

In 2022, Robertson-Harris appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 45 tackles, three sacks and four pass defenses.