Jaguars Sign Eight Players To Futures Deals

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the signing of eight players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2022 season.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Ledbetter, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Arkansas in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when he was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason.

Ledbetter signed on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after clearing waivers unclaimed. After a brief stint on the Ravens’ practice squad, he returned to Tampa Bay’s in 2019 and re-signed to a futures contract in the following year.

From there, Ledbetter returned to the Buccaneers and had a short stint with the Cardinals before joining the Jaguars midseason.

For his career, Ledbetter has appeared in 20 games and recorded 18 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.