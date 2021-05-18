Jaguars Sign Fourth-Round OLB Jordan Smith

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday they have signed fourth-round OLB Jordan Smith.

Smith is the second Jaguars draft pick to sign. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Trevor Lawrence QB  
1 Travis Etienne RB  
2 Tyson Campbell CB  
2 Walker Little OT  
3 Andre Cisco DB  
4 Jay Tufele DT  
4 Jordan Smith EDGE Signed
5 Luke Farrell TE  
6 Jalen Camp WR Signed

 

Smith, 23, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round out of UAB. He’s expected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,219,588 that includes a $739,588 signing bonus. 

During his college career, Smith recorded 96 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception and three pass defenses in 23 games. 

