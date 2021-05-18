Jaguars Sign Fourth-Round OLB Jordan Smith

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday they have signed fourth-round OLB Jordan Smith.
Smith is the second Jaguars draft pick to sign.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|1
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|2
|Tyson Campbell
|CB
|2
|Walker Little
|OT
|3
|Andre Cisco
|DB
|4
|Jay Tufele
|DT
|4
|Jordan Smith
|EDGE
|Signed
|5
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|6
|Jalen Camp
|WR
|Signed
Smith, 23, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round out of UAB. He’s expected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,219,588 that includes a $739,588 signing bonus.
During his college career, Smith recorded 96 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception and three pass defenses in 23 games.
