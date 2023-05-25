Jaguars Sign K Brandon McManus, Waive K Riley Patterson

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed K Brandon McManus to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the team waived K Riley Patterson. He was also solid for Jacksonville last season and should not be out of work long.

McManus, 31, originally signed on with the Colts back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with the Colts before he caught on with the Giants at the end of the 2014 season.

New York later traded McManus to the Broncos for a 2015 conditional seventh-round pick. McManus returned to the Broncos in 2017 on a one-year, restricted tender worth $2.746 million and later agreed to a three-year, $11.254 million extension.

McManus agreed to another four-year, $17.2 million extension with the Broncos in 2020. He had two years remaining on the deal and was due base salaries of $3.65 million and $3.85 million when the Broncos released him this week.

In 2022, McManus appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and converted 28 of 36 field goal attempts (77.8 percent) to go along with 25 of 27 extra point tries (92.6 percent).

Patterson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later signed Patterson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in late November. Detroit waived him at the start of the 2022 season and he was later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville had re-signed Patterson as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Patterson appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and converted 30 of 35 field goal attempts (85.7 percent) and 36 of 37 extra point tries.