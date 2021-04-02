Jaguars Sign LB Damien Wilson

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that they’ve signed LB Damien Wilson to a contract.

Jacksonville just recently hosted Wilson for a visit and it appears as though everything checked out on their end.

Wilson, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Dallas before signing a two-year deal with the Chiefs in 2019.

The Chiefs picked up Wilson’s option last year that paid him a base salary of $3.2 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and recorded 73 tackles, no sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.