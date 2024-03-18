Jaguars Sign OLB Trevis Gipson

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed OLB Trevis Gipson, along with K Joey Slye.

Gipson will bolster Jacksonville’s depth at edge rusher and figure into the rotation.

Gipson, 27, was a fifth-round pick out of Tulsa by the Bears back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,620,672 rookie contract that included $325,672 guaranteed when he was cut coming out of the preseason.

He later signed on with the Titans.

In 2023, Gipson appeared in eight games for the Titans and recorded six total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.