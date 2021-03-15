Jaguars Sign S Rudy Ford To Two-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are signing S Rudy Ford to a two-year deal.

The contract is worth $4.2 million, per Pelissero, as the Jaguars add another key special teams contributor in the first wave of free agency.

Ford, 26, was selected in the sixth round out of Auburn in 2017 by the Cardinals. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.54 million contract and set to make a base salary of $645,000 when he was traded to the Eagles during the 2019 preseason.

He played out the rest of his rookie deal with the Eagles and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Ford appeared in eight games for the Eagles and recorded 14 total tackles and no interceptions.