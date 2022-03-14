Jaguars Signing G Brandon Scherff

According to Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are signing G Brandon Scherff to a contract.

Jacksonville has come up repeatedly as a team potentially interested in Scherff, the top guard available in free agency this offseason.

Scherff was expected to hit the open market and potentially reset the market for guards on a long-term deal, which would be over $16 million a year.

Scherff, 30, is a former No. 5 overall pick by Washington out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $21.215 million fully guaranteed rookie contract and is playing out the fifth-year option on that deal.

Washington picked up Scherff’s option in 2018 and paid him $12,525,000 for the 2019 season and opted to franchise him in 2020 for $15 million.

Washington tagged Scherff for the second straight year in 2021 at a figure of $18 million.

In 2021, Scherff has appeared in 11 games for Washington and started all 11 at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 13 guard out of 82 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.