Jaguars Signing RB Carlos Hyde To Two-Year, $6M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are signing RB Carlos Hyde to a two-year contract worth $6 million.

Hyde returns to the Jaguars and is reunited with HC Urban Meyer and Brian Schottenheimer.

Hyde, 30, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.681 million contract before agreeing to a three-year contract worth $15 million with the Browns.

The Browns later traded Hyde to the Jaguars midseason for a 2019 fifth-round pick. Hyde was set to make a base salary of $3,250,000 for the 2019 season when the Jaguars released him.

Hyde signed on with the Chiefs last offseason but was later traded to the Texans coming out of the preseason. He spent the 2020 season with the Seahawks.

In 2020, Hyde appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and rushed for 356 yards on 81 carries (4.4 YPC) to go along with 16 receptions for 93 yards receiving.