Jaguars Signing TE/FB Josiah Deguara

Jordan Schultz reports that the Jaguars are signing former Packers TE/FB Josiah Deguara to a one-year contract.

Deguara, 27, was a two-year starter at Cincinnati and earned first-team All-AAC honors last season. The Packers selected him with the No. 94 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Deguara signed a four-year, $4,547,766 rookie contract that included an $867,467 signing bonus. He played out the final year of his contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Deguara appeared in 15 games for the Packers and caught eight passes for 65 yards receiving and no touchdowns.