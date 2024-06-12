Jaguars To Work Out WR Hakeem Butler

According to MLFootball, St. Louis Battlehawks WR Hakeem Butler plans to work out for the Jaguars.

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson seemed to confirm the plan and noted they’re interested in adding depth at receiver, per John Shipley.

Butler was named UFL Offensive Player of the Year this season, so it’s not surprising teams are giving him another look. He also reportedly has a workout set up with the Panthers.

Butler, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019 out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3.3 million with Arizona. However, Butler was placed on injured reserve as a rookie before being waived coming out of training camp in his second season.

Butler had a stint on the Panthers practice squad before being signed to the Eagles’ roster. He was later cut and re-signed to the practice squad before being brought back on a futures deal for the 2021 season. However, he was cut during camp.

Butler caught on in the Canadian Football League in 2022 and was drafted by the XFL in 2023 by the St. Louis Battlehawks. The Steelers signed him to a contract last year before releasing him during the preseason.

In 2024, Butler recorded 45 catches for 652 yards and five touchdowns for the Battlehawks.