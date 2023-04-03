Jaguars Waiving RB Mekhi Sargent

The Jaguars announced on Monday that they are waiving RB Mekhi Sargent.

Sargent, 25, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. He wound up making their active roster coming out of the preseason but was cut loose and re-signed to Tennessee’s practice squad.

From there, Sargent had a brief stint with the Rams before signing on with the Jaguars late during the 2021 season. He then re-signed with the team as an exclusive rights free agent.

In 2021, Sargent appeared in seven games and rushed for 11 yards on five carries and no touchdowns.