Jaguars Waive WR Jaray Jenkins From IR With Settlement

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially waived WR Jaray Jenkins from injured reserve with a settlement on Monday.
Jenkins, 23, wound up going undrafted out of LSU back in May. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars.
Unfortunately, the Jaguars waived Jenkins with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.
During his four-year college career at LSU, Jenkins appeared in 43 games and caught 89 passes for 1,370 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns.
