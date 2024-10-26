Jaguars WR Christian Kirk Drawing Trade Interest

According to Adam Schefter, Jaguars WR Christian Kirk is one of two receivers along with Panthers WR Diontae Johnson who have generated the most trade interest up to this point.

Schefter says it wouldn’t be a surprise if at least one or possibly both are traded before the No. 5 trade deadline.

Kirk is in the midst of a down season for the Jaguars and should Jacksonville lose to the Packers, they could be more willing to part with more veteran players.

Schefter mentions that the Steelers and Chargers are among the teams in the market for receiver help.

Kirk, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,894,874 contract that included a $2,367,180 signing bonus.

Kirk was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the Jaguars.

In 2024, Kirk has appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and caught 25 passes for 320 yards receiving and one touchdown.